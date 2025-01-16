Watch: CCTV footage of Saif Ali Khan attack released

MUMBAI: Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the suspect involved in the knife attack on renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has emerged.

According to Indian media reports Mumbai police have identified a suspect, releasing the CCTV when he was fleeing from the scene.

The video footage appears to show the accused individual carrying a bag on his back and descending the stairs of Saif Ali’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Notably, the attacker seems to glance directly at the CCTV camera, and his face is visible as he doesn’t appear to be trying to conceal his identity.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 30s with a slim build and dark complexion.

Mumbai police also suspect that an insider is involved in the attack, saying that inside help must have allowed the attacker entry into the house.

Saif Ali khan’s female staff is being interrogated by the police to get more details about the accused.

Some media reports also said that the accused entered into the actor’s home from the adjacent building after scaling the wall in between.

Police also have traced the last location of the suspect at Prabhadevi.

In a press conference, Mumbai police confirmed to have identified one accused involved in the attack.

The Mumbai police are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect. Fans and well-wishers of the actor have expressed their concern and are eagerly awaiting updates on Saif’s condition.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her statement assured fans that she and the kids are doing fine after the attack while requesting for privacy from fans.

“There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans residence last night,” it read. “Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure.”