WATCH: Child scavenger steals manhole lid in Karachi

KARACHI: After an increase in the number of street crimes, the lifting of manhole lids are also being reported in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In one such incident caught on the CCTV camera in the city’s area of Bahadurabad, a trash picker can be seen lifting the manhole lid.

In a video available with ARY News, an underage trash picker can be seen observing the situation before lifting the manhole lid.

The suspect after getting sure that no one is seeing him lifted the manhole lid in his trash bag and fled away safely.

last month, an underage scavenger was seen trying to lift the motorbike while picking the trash in an unknown area of the Metropolis.

The scavenger kid was seen starting the bike but had fled the scene at the moment after seeing the owner of the motorbike coming.

