‘Civil War’ trailer shows a divided, violent USA

Hollywood fans went over the moon after the trailer of the upcoming film ‘Civil War‘, starring Kirsten Dunst in the leading role, was released.

Civil War‘ will follow a group of journalists travelling across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war that has destroyed the entire nation.

The stills from the film have been making rounds on social media platforms as well.

The trailer was a hit on social media and netizens expressed their excitement about the film with their posts.

The cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Sonoya Mizuno, Jefferson White, Karl Glusman, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alexa Mansour, and Juani Feliz.

Alex Garland has directed and written the film.

The project is co-produced by Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Kenneth Yu.

Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow have provided the music score.

Civil War‘ is expected to be released on April 26, 2024.

