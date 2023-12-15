‘Civil War’ trailer shows a divided, violent USA

Hollywood fans went over the moon after the trailer of the upcoming film ‘Civil War‘, starring Kirsten Dunst in the leading role, was released.

‘Civil War‘ will follow a group of journalists travelling across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war that has destroyed the entire nation.

The stills from the film have been making rounds on social media platforms as well.

Alex Garland’s ‘CIVIL WAR’ is the most expensive A24 movie ever at $75M. pic.twitter.com/xeo4KXQiwx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2023

The trailer was a hit on social media and netizens expressed their excitement about the film with their posts.

My theory with the Cali/Texas alliance is that there will be no current political narrative behind the “war”. It’ll just be a intense and sensitive depiction of what would happen in a modern war with gov vs the people. I hope I’m right bc the trailer looks incredible. — Darth Giraffe (@darth_giraffe) December 15, 2023

I’m gonna watch….. but I really hope it’s a realistic script instead of pushing agenda — trillian murphy (@mbowser19) December 15, 2023

Looks very interesting to watch. — CMac  (@TurtleMac24) December 15, 2023

What makes this crazier is how many people in America and the world who actually want something like this to happen. — just another nerd (@WeBleedBlue1221) December 15, 2023

So the yearly #Purge didn’t actually work out so now there’s a civil war straight after they #LeaveTheWorldBehind 🤷🏿‍♂️🤣😂 — Joe (@ItsJoe81) December 15, 2023

The cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemons, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Sonoya Mizuno, Jefferson White, Karl Glusman, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alexa Mansour, and Juani Feliz.

Alex Garland has directed and written the film.

The project is co-produced by Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Kenneth Yu.

Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow have provided the music score.

‘Civil War‘ is expected to be released on April 26, 2024.

