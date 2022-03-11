WATCH: Father throws toddler son out a window to firefighters

A father from New Jersey USA threw his three-year-old toddler son from the second floor of the building to firefighting officers after a fire broke out in their apartment on Monday morning.

The video, recorded in the body cam of one of the firefighting officers shows the officers asking the man to throw his toddler son down as they will catch him safely.

One of the officers can be heard yelling “Pass the baby! Pass the baby!”.

The So Brunswick Police Department uploaded the video of the incident over their Twitter account, captioning it “Rescue captured on officers’ body-worn camera. Father throws the child out the 2nd-floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape flames consuming apartment building.”

The father then throws his toddler son down as the firefighting officers catch him safely. Later, the father also jumps from the second floor while rescue workers cushion his hit. According to the police, both of them received minor injuries.

The Fire Dept chief said that at least 50 people were displaced due to the fire, but they have the situation under control now.

He added that “We were faced with extremely heavy fire conditions immediately on arrival, along with reports of people still inside,”

“Fortunately, all of the occupants were able to escape the fire,” he said. “If this fire was earlier in the morning when people may have still been asleep, the outcome could have easily been tragic.”

