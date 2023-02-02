WATCH: Fawad Chaudhry breaks into tears on interviewer’s question

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry broke into tears while recalling his detention in a sedition case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI leader appeared on ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’ wherein he recalled his detention period in a sedition case.

In response to a question about his children, Fawad Chaudhry broke into tears and said it felt very bad when they arrived to meet him in the jail, adding that he used to miss the children in detention.

During the programme, the former minister said that he was arrested before the case was registered, condemning the way he was presented before the court handcuffed and head covered. “When I asked about warrants, the police said they have orders to arrest me,” he claimed.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the police have not yet returned his phone – which was confiscated at the time of arrest. However, he said, he was not subjected to any physical violence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was released from Adiala jail after an Islamabad court approved his bail in a sedition case.

The former information minister was released from jail after an Islamabad court granted bail to him in a case registered for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Islamabad court approved Fawad Chaudhry’s bail petition on the condition that he would not repeat any such words against a constitutional institution.

The judge granted bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

The case

The Islamabad police last week arrested former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The PTI leader was booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members and their families.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry arrested by Islamabad police

The FIR stated that Chaudhary had said that the status of the election commission was reduced to that of a “Munshi [clerk]”.

Comments