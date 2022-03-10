Watch: Girl student run over by bus driver in Gujrat

Gujarat: A girl student from Gujrat state India died after being run over by a bus, the police said on Wednesday.

The video of the accident, which shows the bus running over the girl, has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OUR VADODARA™ (@ourvadodara)

The 24-year-old student from Amaroli, Surat lived in the hostel of MS University and was pursuing Masters in Chemistry from MS University.

She was leaving the city bus depot on Tuesday afternoon when a bus driver ran over her, she was immediately shifted to SSG Hospital after she was severely injured, later she succumbed to death late at night.

“The victim Shivani, who was a student, on Tuesday, was entering the bus station when a bus ran over her. She was severely injured and on Wednesday succumbed to injuries,” said the police.

Also Read: Karachi: Four dead in multiple road accidents

The ACP said that the bus driver has been arrested and a case has also been lodged against him under relevant sections.

The girl’s father has claimed that the bus driver purposely ran over her daughter and they would not rest until justice is served.

Shivani’s father works in a factory in Surat Gujrat.

Comments