Karachi: Four dead in multiple road accidents

Karachi: Four people including a girl student lost their lives in a series of road accidents in the metropolitan, on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, A female student died after an out of control truck ran over her and some other bystanders at University Road Karachi. The girl named Ayesha was on her way to her University when the unfortunate incident took place near the Expo centre.

The second incident took place near Urdu University; a bus ran over a young boy after he fell on the road following hit by a speedy car. According to the Police report, Haider died on the spot.

The Police have said that the car driver responsible for the accident has been arrested while the bus driver managed to escape. The vehicles have also been confiscated, said the police.

Haider Ali’s body has been transferred to a hospital.

The third accident happened in Korangi Industrial Area, where two brothers were run over by a speedy local bus. The boys, identified as Babar and Ahmer, were workers of a factory located near Veta square.

Also Read: Indian actress, friend killed in road accident

These road accidents are not unique occurrences, citizens being run over and hit by speedy vehicles has become a norm in the city of Karachi.

Citizens say that heavy vehicles such as dumpers, buses and trucks often Overspeed at very crowded roads, which results in such road accidents.

Officials should implement rules and regulations strictly to safeguard innocent lives.

Comments