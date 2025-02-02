WATCH: Here’s how citizens treat Karachi traffic police

KARACHI: Daily encounters between Karachi traffic police and citizens on the street of port city often result in heated arguments and confrontations.

There are multiple reasons behind the dispute including violation of traffic laws by citizens, traffic cops ‘abandoning’ their duties and responsibilities, offer leniency to certain violators in exchange for bribes and others.

In light of this, ARY News’ “Sar-e-Aam” team took to various roads in Karachi to document the behavior of citizens toward Karachi traffic police.

During the activity, Iqrar-ul-Hassan observed that as compared to Lahore, Karachi traffic police face more disrespect from citizens.

According to the program’s findings, individuals with political connections, influential journalists, lawyers, and even relatives of police officers often belittle traffic officers, asserting their status and humiliating them on the streets.

“I’m the brother of MPA”

During the program, a luxury vehicle with tinted windows was stopped by the Karachi traffic police.

The driver, claiming to be the brother of an MPA, tried to assert his influence.

Despite the officer advising that the best course of action was to pay the fine, the driver eventually agreed after a brief exchange.

“Car belongs to the SHO”

In another case, a driver of a vehicle tried to avoid the fine by claiming that the car belonged to the SHO (Station House Officer).

However, upon realizing that the Sar-e-Aam team was recording, the individual admitted that it was his personal vehicle and agreed to pay the fine. He even promised to clean the tinted windows.

“Car owner with political flag on it abuses cops”

A particularly troubling incident occurred when a vehicle displaying the PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party) flag was stopped. The individual inside, feeling insulted, reacted by verbally abusing the traffic officers. Instead of providing the necessary documents, he used profane language against the officers. In a fit of anger, he sped off without regard for the officers’ safety, further endangering the situation.

The incidents reflect the ongoing issues faced by Karachi’s traffic police. The disrespect shown to officers undermines the enforcement of traffic regulations and contributes to the growing traffic chaos on the city’s roads.