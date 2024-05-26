WATCH: Here’s how ice cream, papad are produced in Lahore

LAHORE: Following the instructions of the Punjab Food Authority Director General (DG), the staff, along with ARY News’ program “Sar-e-Aam,” team, raided various factories and seized a large quantity of hazardous papad and ice cream packets.

In this regard, raids were conducted in different areas of Lahore under the supervision of the Food Authority and the team from ARY News’ program “Sar-e-Aam.” During the first operation, the team inspected an ice cream factory located on the outskirts of Lahore.

At this time, various food colors and flavors were present in the factory, most of which were expired and were intended to be used in mango, falsa, and pistachio-flavored ice creams.

The DG Food Authority stated that in addition to this, harmful chocolate, strawberry, and pomegranate flavors were also present. The sticks used in the ice creams were stored in a dirty condition with fungus.

He said that the overall condition of the factory was such that it would not be wrong to call it a junkyard. When a responsible person from the factory was interviewed, he could not provide any satisfactory answers.

After the complete inspection, the DG Foods said that there is sufficient evidence to file an FIR and legally seal the factory, but the owners requested a four-day grace period.

Therefore, instead of filing a case, a fine of 500,000 rupees would be collected and all expired items would be destroyed.

In the second operation, a papad manufacturing factory was inspected, where health and hygiene regulations were also blatantly ignored, and piles of dirt and filth were seen everywhere.