Watch: Imad Wasim gives match-winning performance in CPL 2023 opener

The video of Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s match-winning bowling performance for Jamaica Tallawahs against Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League 2023 opener is going viral.

Imad Wasim scored 19 off 14 balls, with a boundary and six to his name in the CPL fixture. He returned with figures of 3-27 in four overs.

He took the wickets of St Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis, Sikander Raza and Kimani Melius.

Imad Wasim is delighted with the opening day win over the Kings at the Daren Sammy Stadium! #CPL23 #SLKvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/ey7014S6Jo — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 17, 2023

Batting first, Jamaica Tallwahs got dismissed for 187 in their 20 overs. Captain and opener Brandon King led from the front with his half-century.

The frontman scored 53-ball 81 after hitting nine fours and three sixes. He put on a 77-run partnership with Raymond Reifer (16 from 18).

Kirk McKenzie hit a six and two boundaries on his way to from 11-ball 20.

Roston Chase was the pick of St Lucia bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

Roston Chase’s half-century went in vain as St Lucia Kings fell 11 runs short of the target.

The side were restricted to 176-8 in their 20 overs. He top scored with 31-ball 53, with four boundaries and three sixes to his name.

He was supported by Roshon Primus, who made 37 from 20 deliveries after hitting four fours and two maximums.

Imad Wasim’s compatriot Salman Irshad along with Chris Green each took two wickets.

