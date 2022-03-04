Watch: Karachi zoo hosts six newborn fawns

Karachi: A deer of European descent has given birth to 6 fawns in the Karachi zoo, ARY News reported.

According to details, the birth of fawns has added to the attraction of the zoo. Zookeepers, paramedics and Biologists have been assigned to take care of the newborn baby deers.

The Zoo administration said that the baby deers are totally healthy and their health is inspected twice a day.

The administration has said that due to proper care of the animals, the number of animals has been increasing which is adding to the attraction of the Zoo.

It is to be noted that, fellow deer had given birth to 9 fawns in the Karachi Zoo in June 2021 as well. While brown and white deer had also given birth to one baby each.

Three female deer had given birth to 11 fawns at Karachi Zoological Gardens, commonly known as Karachi Zoo in June 2021.

