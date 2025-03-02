web analytics
20.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Lahore factory producing unhygienic samosa pattis, frozen items sealed

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

As holy month of Ramadan begins, the production and sale of unhygienic samosa pattis and substandard frozen food items flood the market, causing health problems for the masses.

As per details, ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team, in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority (PFA), uncovered a major operation in Lahore’s Yateem Khana area, where samosa roll pattis were being produced under extremely unhygienic conditions.

Upon entering the facility, the team found a large-scale operation with 40 to 50 workers engaged in production.

The sanitation conditions were deplorable, with workers operating in a foul-smelling environment. Cobwebs covered the walls, flies swarmed over the materials, and the dough for the samosa pattis was being kneaded with bare feet.

Additionally, the ghee used for making the sheets was found to be contaminated with insects and dirt.

Read more: State Bank announces revised banking hours for Ramadan

Factory manager Shahzaib admitted to the violations upon being confronted over poor hygienic conditions during the raid.

Following the confession, Punjab Food Authority imposed a fine of Rs300,000 and sealed the factory.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.