Watch: Logan Paul KOs John Cena ahead of Clash in Paris

Logan Paul had the last laugh after being schooled by John Cena in the ring, as he knocked out the 17-time champion ahead of their anticipated match at Clash in Paris next week.

The renowned YouTuber, who turned professional wrestler, punched Cena backstage and laid him out as “WWE SmackDown” went off the air on Friday.

Paul caught Cena off guard when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was filling in the former World Champion about Brock Lesnar.

Looks like @LoganPaul got the last laugh ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 👀 pic.twitter.com/i2xzBaoVET — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2025

“The Maverick” attempted to redeem himself after Cena left him laying in the ring with an Attitude Adjustment when Paul swung at him during their in-ring promo segment earlier in the night.

John Cena to headline new WWE event

In the footage, Paul can be seen running off after punching Cena, who was attempting to leave the building.

The general manager wasn’t able to go into further details of his conversation with Lesnar, thanks to Paul.

“This is never your house…this is their world.” Let him know, @JohnCena 👏😤 pic.twitter.com/IvjX6mKAVb — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2025

It is worth mentioning here that the former UFC heavyweight champion made a shocking return to WWE after a multi-year hiatus last month at SummerSlam to confront Cena.

After Paul, it appears as though Lesnar will be the next stop on Cena’s retirement tour. Cena will have nine dates left after his Clash in Paris match.