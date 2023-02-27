WATCH: Man served instant karma during harassment attempt

A video of a motorcyclist being served instant karma during a harassment attempt is going viral on social media.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Instant Karma. It showed a woman walking on the side of an empty road. The motorcyclist approached her from behind.

He swerved towards her despite the street being empty. Just when he was about to commit his folly, his bike slipped and took the man down with him.

She gave him a sly glance and walked as if nothing happened.

He was able to get up after the direction to the way he came from and left afterwards.

It is not the first time that robbers have been served instant karma after their bids to commit a crime.

Earlier, a video of a robber getting instant karma while attempting to steal a woman’s valuables is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the couple walked on the side of a deserted road. The robbers approached them. The pillion rider got down and tried to steal the woman’s valuables.

Wrong person to steal from. pic.twitter.com/1RKYbIBMLg — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 27, 2023

The woman ran to save herself. However, the robber found himself on the receiving end of a vicious beatdown. The thief tried to make a run for safety. But his attempts failed because he was getting thrashed relentlessly.

Another man came to the victim’s aid. During the commotion, the robber on the bike ran away.

