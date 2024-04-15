WATCH: Muggers loot citizens at Karachi hotel

KARACHI: The footage of the mugging incident at a tea hotel located near DHA Phase One Karachi came to light, showing three accused snatching mobile phones from the citizens, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the CCTV footage, three suspected muggers on two motorcycles arrived at the hotel and robbed citizens at gunpoint, snatching their phones. Meanwhile, other citizens can be observed fleeing from the scene to avoid being targeted by the robbers.

The video further showed a youth in a blue dress resisting the robbery forcing the culprit to open fire which fortunately misses the target.

However, the perpetrators managed to escape after snatching a mobile phone from the citizen.

Earlier in the day, the CCTV footage from a bakery belonging to a popular Pakistani burger chain captures an alleged policeman and his accomplice engaged in a robbery.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged in which an alleged police officer can be seen conducting a robbery at a bakery of a Pakistani burger chain located in Karachi’s Tariq Road area.

The accused in the video can be seen arriving on a bike wearing police pants and shoes, later he held the staff hostage at gunpoint and fled after looting money from the cash counter.

“We thought the policeman came to the bakery as a customer,” the management said.

The alleged policeman – wearing a mask throughout the incident – snatched the mobile phones from all the staff and held them hostage at gun point.

The bakery management disclosed that the robbers made off with all the sales proceeds, including those from the previous morning, meanwhile, the exact amount robbed is currently being estimated.

On the other hand, the local police have been informed about the incident.