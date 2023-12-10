WATCH: Pakistan’s Muhammad Zeeshan gives aggressive send-off to India’s batter

DUBAI: The celebration of young Pakistan bowler Muhammad Zeeshan after taking a wicket in their U19 Asia Cup 2023 match against India has become a sensation on social media.

Muhammad Zeeshan, the 17-year-old six-foot-eight Pakistan pacer, was at his exceptional best with the ball as he claimed four wickets against India.

The right-handed pacer troubled Indian batters with his exceptional bowling in the first innings. He bowled impeccable lines and lengths and put his team in the dominating position in the high-pressure game between two arch-rivals.

Most notable was his dismissal of India’s No.3 Rudra Mayur Patel, Zeeshan drew Patel into an airy drive outside the off-stump to find the outside edge, which was snaffled by the keeper.

The fast bowler went close to the batter and yelled loudly in joy in front of the Indian batter. Rudra Patel, who scored 1 off 11 balls, didn’t have a great outing with the bat as he struggled for most of his innings.

Zeeshan went on to dismiss Musheer Khan at No.5 for two, half-centurion Sachin Dhas, and No.9 Raj Limbani.

Later, an undefeated century by Azan Awais helped Pakistan net an eight-wicket victory over India in their U19 Asia Cup campaign.

A 110-run partnership between Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais ensured that Pakistan U-19 dominated the Indian bowling after the first wicket fell. The partnership was broken in the 28th over when Shahzaib was caught off Murugan Abhishek’s bowling, after scoring a half-century.

Read More: Pakistan hammers India in U19 Asia Cup 2023

It added that captain Saad Baig replaced Shahzaib at the crease and produced a “quality half-century” with Azan. The two then put up an undefeated partnership of 125 runs to see the team through.

Calm and composed in the chase 🏏 Azan Awais is the player of the match for his unbeaten 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ 🌟#PAKvIND | #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/wcn10ow2OY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 10, 2023

“Azan was the star of the match as his superb century ensured that Pakistan U-19 remain in a commanding position throughout the chase. For his extraordinary batting display, he was awarded player of the match,” the PCB said.

The squad next faces Afghanistan on Tuesday at the same venue.

On Friday, pacer Mohammad Zeeshan had put up a brilliant show to help Pakistan get off the mark in their U-19 Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket drubbing of Nepal at the same venue.