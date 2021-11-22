Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu shares video of Kartarpur visit

Former Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared a video of his recent visit to Kartarpur on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Sidhu arrived here on Saturday via the Kartarpur Corridor and participated in the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak. Accompanied by a delegation, he visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where he performed religious rituals.

Lately, the Congress leader turned to Twitter to share a video of his Kartarpur visit with the caption which reads, “Visit to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib Ji. The heavenly abode of Baba Nanak … the corridor of universal brotherhood, peace and infinite possibilities.”

Speaking to media persons after his arrival at Kartarpur, Sidhu had said Pakistan and India should promote bilateral trade as it would alleviate poverty and bring prosperity to both countries.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak concluded last week. Apart from Sidhu, a high-level delegation led by Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chann visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to pay respects.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing, allows Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539AD. It was first opened in 2019 on Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Pakistan upgraded the facilities to allow the complex to accommodate more pilgrims. The white-domed shrine in small town of Kartarpur, is just four kilometres (2.5 miles) inside Pakistan.

