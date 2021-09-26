WATCH: People go fishing on streets flooded after heavy rains

Large parts of Kolkata remain flooded after witnessing the heaviest September rainfall in more than a decade, even after the showers have now stopped. Despite their misery and agony over the deluged streets, a few tried to find some solace in catching fish water-logged streets!

A few locals in New Town were caught in a viral video casting nets on the main road. They actually caught some big fish including Katla (Carp), and surprised everyone.

Local resident Piu Mondol shared to Facebook the unusual incident, showing a man standing on the pavement having scooped up a big load of fish.

She had witnessed something so strange for the first time. Mondol wrote in her post that people caught about 15kg of fish from the flooded street network stretching between Karigori Bhawan and Axis Mall. She added, excitedly, that they kept fishing till 4 am.

Locals believe the fish may have reached the streets after a nearby pond spilt over due to the rains. Huge quantities of fresh fish were distributed among the people in the area the next day, Mondol told local media.

Pertinent to note that the residents of Salt Lake and the New Town area said, marking the intensity of the rain-caused floods, that water has never before entered their homes.

While water levels across the town did begin to recede after the rains, these area localities have been on the receiving end as the two channels that drain water out from New Town have been overflowing with stormwater.