WATCH: Prisoner vans attacked at Sangjani Toll Plaza

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV footage of the attack on prisoner vans to free arrested PTI activists near Sangjani Toll Plaza has emerged, ARY News reported on Friday.

The footage reveals that the individuals wielding sticks and hurling stones at the moving vehicles, while one person can be seen opening fire at the vans.

The attack raises significant security concerns as the footage highlights the intensity of the assault on the vans.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Earlier to this, Attaullah Tarar asserted that the accused involved in the attack on a prisoner van transporting PTI activists to district jail Attock will face strict punishment.

Reacting to the attack on the prisoner van, Tarar stated that the attempt to free the arrested PTI activists was a well-thought plan by the attackers.

The Information Minister disclosed that security officials successfully apprehended all 19 prisoners, including four attackers—one of whom is the son of a PTI MPA.

Additionally, two vehicles and weapons were also seized from the possession of the arrested individuals, while the police are still searching for the other accused involved in the attack.

The minister called the response of PTI’s politicians on the attack as ‘ridiculous’, as the CCTV footage of Toll plaza is evident to the attack. “This attack will be made as a test case, and the accused will be given exemplary punishment,” he added.