WATCH: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ teaser is interesting and nostalgic

The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh, his actor-wife Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez “Cirkus” is going viral.

The “Band Baaja Baaraat” shared the teaser of his Instagram account. It showed the cast speaking about life being simple in the past.

Based on Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors“, the story of “Cirkus” revolves around two sets of identical twins accidentally separated at birth.

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in the film. The cast also features Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Johny Lever, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Mukesh Tiwari, Rachit Jadoun, Varun Sharma and others.

Earlier, Pooja Hegde shared pictures from the set of the upcoming film.

The trailer will release on December 2. The film will hit the screens on December 23 this year.

