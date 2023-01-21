WATCH: Rohit Sharma embarrasses himself at toss against New Zealand

A video of Indian captain Rohit Sharma forgetting his team’s decision after winning the toss in the second ODI against New Zealand is going viral.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the viral video on Twitter. It showed the right-handed batter embarrassing himself after winning the toss. The captain had a brain freeze and forgot the side’s decision.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/YBw3zLgPnv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma admitted to having forgotten their decision.

“I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions,” he said.

Rohit Sharma’s side, opting to bowl first dismissed New Zealand for 108 in 34.3 overs. Mohammed Shami took three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar dismissed two batters.

Glenn Phillips top-scored with 36 from 56 balls with five boundaries to his name. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell made 27 and 22 balls.

India completed the run chase in 20.1 overs as he led the side from the front. The captain scored a half-century. He scored 51 from 50 balls and put on a 72-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill (45 off 53).

Mitchell Santner and Henry Shipley took a wicket.

India will be looking to clean sweep New Zealand when the two sides face off at Indore on 24th January.

