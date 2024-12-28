Watch: Rohit Sharma gets irritated with Ravindra Jadeja

MELBOURNE: Indian captain Rohit Sharma got frustrated with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja over the setting of fielding.

He annoyingly said to Ravindra Jadeja that if the captain bowls himself to take wickets (Out kaun karega phir, main?

The conversation between Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja was caught on the stump mic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and has since gone viral.

The exchange took place towards the end of the first innings, when Australian tail-enders Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were at the crease, adding 19 runs to their team’s total.

In the video, Rohit can be heard telling Jadeja to set an aggressive field, saying ‘Nahi jaayega yaar… udhar out hojayega. Itna lamba hai udhar yaar. Hume out karne mein dekhna hai usko yaar. Out kaun karega fir, main? Mereko daalna padhega!’

He said, “If no one takes the wickets, I’ll have to take the ball myself!” He adds, “It won’t go out, man… the boundary is quite long on that side. We have to look to get him out. Who will get him out then, me? I’ll have to bowl then!’’

The conversation is a frustrating moment in a tough day for India, who struggled in the first innings.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is currently facing significant challenges with his batting performance in Test cricket, and his recent struggles in the ongoing Boxing-Day Test series against Australia have intensified the scrutiny surrounding him.

In the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma scored a mere three runs off five balls after choosing to open the batting order, but this decision did not yield the expected outcome, as he was dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins for yet another low score.

Throughout this Australian tour, Rohit Sharma has encountered difficulties, accumulating only 22 runs across four innings, which translates to a disappointing average of 5.50. Over his last eight Test innings for India, he has managed a total of 155 runs at an average of 11.07, with just one half-century to his name.