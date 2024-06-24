web analytics
Karachi
Monday, June 24, 2024
WATCH: Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 in over

England spinner Shoaib Bashir had a spell to forget when he conceded 38 runs in an over in a County Championship match between Surrey and Worcestershire on Monday in which Dan Lawrence smashed five consecutive sixes.

Lawrence had notched up his century before Shoaib Bashir bowled the 128th over of the innings. The former England batter charged down the pitch and smashed the first ball out of the ground.

Three straight sixes followed and the fifth was a slog-sweep over mid-wicket, leaving Bashir scratching his chin.

Lawrence tried to join an elite group of players who have hit six sixes in an over but Bashir’s next delivery was well wide of leg stump, opens new tab, the wicketkeeper also missing the ball as it rolled to the boundary for five wides.

Shoaib Bashir then bowled a no ball for which the penalty is two runs in County Cricket and Lawrence took a single before Bashir completed the over with a dot ball.

