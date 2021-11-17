Wednesday, November 17, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Watch: Trailer of star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up goes viral

test

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming star-studded film Don’t Look Up and it has gone viral across social media platforms.

The synopsis on IMDB read: “Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.”

The trailer of Don’t Look Up shows their predictions about the threat of the “Planet Killer” being taken lightly or being laughed at. There are situations where authorities are thinking of how much money the incident can generate.

The comedy-drama flick will be having a star-studded cast with Academy Awar winners Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of Dr Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence portraying the character of Dr Kate Dibiasky.

Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer goes viral

Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Jonah Hill will also be seen in the upcoming film.

The movie – which will be available for streaming on the web show and movie-streaming platform – is written, directed and co-written and co-produced by Adam McKay.

Nicholas Britell has given the music score and is set on a budget of $75 million.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.