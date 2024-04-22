29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli gets angry over Rinku for breaking his bat ahead of RCB v KKR game

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rinku Singh faced Virat Kohli’s wrath for breaking his bat ahead of the KKR v RCB clash in IPL 2024.

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 season, conversation between Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh went viral.

In the conversation, posted on Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rinku Singh informed Virat Kohli about breaking the bat he had given to a spinner. In the ensuing conversation, Virat asks how the bat was broken before going on to say what he can do about the situation.

Read more: IPL 2024: Jos Buttler recreates Anil Kapoor’s iconic scene from ‘Nayak’

At the end of the conversation, Indian star batter Virat Kohli could also be seen in an agitated avatar where he scolded Rinku Singh about breaking a bat he offered in the last game.

He said, “Ek match pehle le gaya tu bat. 2 match mei tujhe 2 bat dun. Teri wajah se na jo meri baad me halat hoti hai na. (You took the bat in the previous match. (Now you want second bat in second game? Because of you, I face consequences later.)”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.