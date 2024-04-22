IPL 2024: Virat Kohli gets angry over Rinku for breaking his bat ahead of RCB v KKR game

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Rinku Singh faced Virat Kohli’s wrath for breaking his bat ahead of the KKR v RCB clash in IPL 2024.

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 season, conversation between Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh went viral.

“Virat bhai ne ek bat diya thha… jo bat diya thha, woh mere se toot gaya” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qoJWWs2fik — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2024

In the conversation, posted on Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rinku Singh informed Virat Kohli about breaking the bat he had given to a spinner. In the ensuing conversation, Virat asks how the bat was broken before going on to say what he can do about the situation.

At the end of the conversation, Indian star batter Virat Kohli could also be seen in an agitated avatar where he scolded Rinku Singh about breaking a bat he offered in the last game.

He said, “Ek match pehle le gaya tu bat. 2 match mei tujhe 2 bat dun. Teri wajah se na jo meri baad me halat hoti hai na. (You took the bat in the previous match. (Now you want second bat in second game? Because of you, I face consequences later.)”