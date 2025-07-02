VIDEO: WAPDA guard manhandles elderly woman over bill correction

An elderly woman was manhandled by a WAPDA security guard who reached the office for bill correction. The video of the incident is going viral.

The disturbing incident took place at the WAPDA complex in Sheikhupura, where a security guard was caught on video manhandling an elderly woman who had arrived to correct her electricity bill.

Footage circulating on social media shows the woman pleading with the guard, who forcibly dragged her out of the gate, sparking widespread outrage online.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the public, with many calling for accountability.

In response, the Senior Circle Officer (SCO) of WAPDA took immediate notice and ordered a formal inquiry into the matter, stating that mistreatment of any individual will not be tolerated.

Following directives from the District Police Officer (DPO), the security guard involved has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.