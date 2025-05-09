WATCH: Washma Fatima takes subtle dig at Indian media

Pakistani actor Washma Fatima took a subtle dig at the Indian media over their misinformation drive amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After falsely accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Indian military installations, the Indian media, which serve to stoke war hysteria and promote anti-Pakistan propaganda, claimed a military strike on Karachi by the Indian Navy.

Video footage showed Indian analysts and anchors warning Pakistan of an imminent attack by India, and advising Pakistani citizens to stay up at night.

One anchor was heard warning people in Pakistan of a ‘doomsday’ last night, as people rested in their homes peacefully.

Reacting to the war-mongering reporting, Pakistani actor Washma Fatima shared a hilarious video on Instagram, taking a sarcastic jibe at the Indian media.

The viral video featured Indian TV analysts warning Pakistan of an imminent attack, followed by the Pakistani actor casually resting on her bed inside her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washma Fatima (@washma.fatima)

It is worth noting here that several Indian media organistations, including “economictimes.indiatimes.com”, falsely reported that India had carried out a significant military operation targeting Karachi Port.

Read more: ARY News debunks Indian media reports of attack on Karachi Port

These reports also claimed the involvement of India’s flagship aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, suggesting a major escalation akin to the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War when the Indian Navy targeted Karachi.

Viral videos and images, purportedly showing explosions and widespread destruction at Karachi Port, further fueled these false narratives.

Contrary to the claims, Pakistani news outlets, including ARY News, broadcast live reports from Karachi, showing that daily life remained normal.

On the work front, Washma Fatima garnered love and acclaim for her role in the blockbuster play ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.