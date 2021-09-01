Watch what Pilots see as they fly plane right through eye of hurricane Ida

Watch how these pilots risk flying into the hurricane’s eye and capture the mesmerizing footage that leaves your heart throbbing and intrigued.

It’s not every day you get to take a proper look at the eye of the storm unless some weather experts and scientists with the clearance to do so make some documented evidence for us.

However this time, two pilots had had the chance to film the blood-chilling moment through which they flew: eye of Hurricane Ida, before it made landfall.

Hurricane Ida is a Category 4 hurricane and has swept up to the southern coast of North America.

Ida is expected to be packing winds of up to 230 kmph and to leave behind a trail of mayhem.

According to Reuters, the hurricane made landfall and ploughed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week. Torrential rainfall and the string surf submerged much of the shoreline under several feet of water.

The NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy research mission flight managed to do the near-impossible by piercing through the eye of the storm over the Gulf of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center shared the stunning footage on their social media accounts. “Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites,” the post said.

The footage shows the pilots bouncing around in their seats as they went through the eye of the hurricane. The visuals become are clear after a minute as they enter the eye of Ida.

As seen in the footage, the sky above the aircraft at blue. One can easily make out the eye of the storm, which happens to be the point where the lowest pressures are found.

Power was knocked out in all of New Orleans, Louisiana’s most populated city, after the landfall of Hurricane Ida.

People living in vulnerable areas were ordered to evacuate the areas in advance. However, there are many families that are riding out of the storm in their homes in New Orleans.