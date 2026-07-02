Water connections cut off in THESE areas of Karachi

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has suspended water supply in four union councils of the historic Lyari area after a leak developed in a 24-inch pipeline.

According to officials, Union Councils 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been affected by the disruption, while water supply to the rest of Lyari Town continues as normal.

The Water Corporation said its engineering and technical teams are carrying out emergency repair work.

The repairs are expected to take between 36 and 48 hours, after which supply to the affected areas will be restored in phases.

On the other hand, the KW&SC has also launched a crackdown on consumers with outstanding bills.

During the action, KW&SC teams have blocked connections and sealed the premises of several commercial and industrial establishments.

In Landhi Town’s Sector 28, authorities disconnected connections to several commercial and industrial defaulters.

Officials said the businesses owe over Rs. 40 million in unpaid charges.

Also Read: Mayor inaugurates water supply scheme for Gulshan Hadeed

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated 5 MGD water supply scheme for Gulshan Hadeed in district Malir.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Mayor said that the Steel Mills administration had closed supply to Gulshan Hadeed and adjoining areas. “People’s Party’s city government of Karachi has resolved the water supply problem,” he said.

He said the residents of the area wouldn’t have to see towards the steel mills or someone else. “A four kilometers long separate pipeline has been laid for Gulshan Hadeed with 500 million cost”, he said.

The locality’s around five lac population will be benefited from this water pipeline, he said.

Mayor said that the water corporation has completed the pipeline project within two months.

He said that Malir was being ignored in the past being a stronghold of the PPP, “We will bring more development schemes for Malir and Gulshan Hadeed,” he promised.