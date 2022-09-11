Water level still rising in Manchar Lake

The water level in Manchar Lake was continuously rising despite the administration of cuts at different localities by the authorities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Despite the administration cuts on different localities, the water level in Manchar Lake was not reduced. According to the irrigation department, the water level of Manchar Lake reached 122.8. The authorities administered three controlled cuts on Larkana-Sehwan (LS) embankment’s Mile 97 and 100 at a link road.

The irrigation officials said that Manchar Lake was still overflowing from Aral head and tail localities and discharging of daily 87,000 cusecs of water of Manchar Lake water was continued into the Indus River.

38,000 cusecs of water was discharging from Aral head and tail into the Indus River, the department added.

On September 9, the flood water released from Manchar Lake amid rising levels devastated the nearby villages in Jamshoro district with Pakistan Army and Navy teams working round the clock to shift affectees to safer locations.

The flood water released from Manchar Lake through deliberate cuts has devastated six more union councils in Sehwan.

Indus Highway at Sehwan and multiple link roads are also submerged, disconnecting multiple villages in Dadu and Sehwan areas.

The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Wednesday closed the Karachi-Larkana Indus Highway due to flooding at various locations.

According to NHA sources, the highway is submerged under flood water near Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Sehwan toll plaza. The water level on the location is around 3- feet, they added.

The motorway police said that the highway can not be reopened until the water level recedes significantly. The Grand Trunk road (GT Road) was also badly affected due to heavy rainfall and floods in the province, they added.

