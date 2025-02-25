Water supply to Karachi resumes after three-day pause

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) announced the completion of the repair work on two major supply lines in the city.

According to KWSC officials, the repair work on the pipelines began on Saturday and was completed within 72 hours.

The pipelines will be fully charged in 17 hours, and the water supply to the city is expected to resume completely within 32 hours.

A spokesperson for KWSC stated that the water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station has begun, and it will take 12 hours for the water to reach Karachi.

Notably, the water supply from Dhabeji had been suspended for three days due to the repair work, causing a severe water shortage in District East, Central and Old City areas.

Earlier two days ago, Karachi BRT construction damaged another water pipeline at the University Road, causing traffic jams.

During development work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Karachi, a water pipeline bursted, leading to severe traffic congestion.

The broken pipeline caused water to flood the road, turning the route from Hassan Square to Jail Chowrangi into a virtual pond.

Several water tankers also got stuck on the flooded road while attempting to collect water, further worsening the situation.

Despite the disruption, traffic police officers were notably absent, leaving commuters struggling with long delays and detours on University Road.

It may be recalled that last year Karachi faced a severe water crisis when the 84-inch main pipeline on University Road was damaged during the construction work on the Redline Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route.