Water supply to THESE areas of Karachi may be affected

KARACHI (August 9, 2026): Power supply to Karachi’s Papri Pumping Station has been suspended for more than 12 hours due to cable theft from the K-Electric system, according to the Water Corporation spokesperson, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said electricity supply to the Papri Pumping Station was suspended at 9:40am due to the breakdown. Despite the passage of 12 hours, power had not been restored.

The outage has raised concerns over a major disruption to the city’s supply. Around 145 million gallons of water supply could be affected due to the suspension of electricity at the pumping station.

According to the Water Corporation, supply to Landhi, Korangi, Malir and Ibrahim Hyderi could be affected.

Shah Faisal Colony, PNS Mehran, PAF Base Faisal, Karsaz, DHA and Qayyumabad may also face disruption.

K-Electric informed the Water Corporation that the power supply was affected after a cable supplying electricity to the pumping station was stolen.

Water Corporation officials are in continuous contact with K-Electric to restore electricity at the pumping station.

The spokesperson said steps would be taken to restore the water supply to normal as soon as electricity is restored.

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