Water tanker crushes motorcyclist to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic incidents involving heavy vehicles continue in Karachi as a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker near University Road, ARY News reported.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Saad. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

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According to rescue officials, the fatal accident triggered unrest at the scene, where an angry mob set the water tanker on fire following the collision.

Police and rescue teams responded to the incident, while further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Read more: Barcode system introduced for water tankers in Karachi

Earlier, a woman filed a civil suit before the Senior Civil Judge (East) at the City Court, to seek more than Rs130 million in compensation from a water tanker owner and its driver over the death of her husband in a traffic accident.

According to the petition, the deceased, Talha Zaheer, was fatally run over by a water tanker in March 2026.

The plaintiff argued that Talha was the sole breadwinner of the family and that his death has left his legal heirs facing severe and long-term financial hardship.

The suit contends that the tanker owner and driver are legally liable for the accident and should compensate the deceased’s family for their loss.

The case had been filed against both the tanker owner and the driver before the Senior Civil Judge (East), City Court.