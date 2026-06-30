Water tanker hits, injures motorcyclist in Karachi

In another accident involving heavy traffic in Karachi, a motorcyclist was injured after being struck by a water tanker on Karimabad Bridge on Tuesday.

Following the incident, angry bystanders assaulted the tanker driver and smashed the vehicle’s windows. The injured was moved to a nearby hospital,

The driver fled the scene, while Traffic Police officers arrived to manage the situation and begin an initial response.

Read more: Barcode system introduced for water tankers in Karachi

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced the launch of a barcode-based identification and tracking system for all registered water tankers operating in the city.

The move is described as an initiative towards eliminating the illegal water tanker mafia and improving transparency in water distribution.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the mayor said every registered water tanker has been assigned a unique barcode that allows both citizens and authorities to instantly verify whether the vehicle is legally authorised to operate.

According to Wahab, scanning the barcode will provide detailed information about the tanker, including the driver’s name and photograph, the vehicle’s designated route, fitness certification and the source from which the water has been supplied.

“The barcode system will enable citizens to distinguish between registered and illegal water tankers while promoting greater transparency and accountability in Karachi’s water supply network,” he said.