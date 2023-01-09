Wazirabad attack: ATC rejects physical remand of prime suspect

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has rejected the JIT’s plea for the physical remand of prime suspect of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s attack in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the prime suspect Naveed Meher was presented before a special court of the ATC Gujranwala in the Imran Khan attack case.

The court ordered to send the prime suspect Naveed Meher on judicial remand to jail.

The court rejected the joint investigation team (JIT)’s plea for physical remand of the suspect and ordered to present before the court again on December 22.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, revealed that the Prime suspect Naveed Meher was trained.

He said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) carried out polygraphic tests of Naveed Meher and shocking revealed that the Wazirabad attack was planned and the attacker was not alone, but it’s still not confirmed how many attackers were there.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

