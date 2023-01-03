Wazirabad attack: ATC reserves verdict on suspect’s physical remand

GUJRANWALA: A special court of the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has reserved verdict on JIT’s plea for physical remand of the prime suspect Naveed Meher in the Imran Khan attack case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The prime suspect Naveed Meher was produced before a special court of the ATC Gujranwala in the Imran Khan attack case. Strict security arrangements were made during his production to the court.

The JIT formed to probe the Wazirabad attack asked the court for the fifth physical remand of the prime suspect Naveed Meher in the Imran Khan attack case.

The special court of anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved the verdict in the case.

Earlier, a special court of the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala granted 12-day physical remand of the prime suspect Naveed Meher in the Imran Khan attack case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

In the shooting on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad, a party worker was killed and six people including Imran Khan were injured.

