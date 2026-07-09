WAZIRABAD: Police have arrested a religious seminary teacher for ‘raping’ three students aged 7 to 15 years in Wazirabad, Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the shocking incident was reported in Fatehpur Chahtha in Wazirabad, where a seminary teacher has been arrested after three children accused him of sexual abuse.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to ARY News, the students said Qari named Abdullah threatened them against revealing to anyone and kept exploiting them. The arrest came after a case was registered against the Qari. According to the FIR, the accused had been making children the targets of atrocities for a long time by threatening them.

Abdullah targeted us repeatedly and used to threaten us that if we told our family members, he would tie us with a rope and throw us in the canal, the ‘rape’ victims said.

Police have vowed strong action against the seminary teacher.

Read more: Medical report confirms rape of Chakwal seminary students

In a similar incident in 2021, a seminary teacher accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a student in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai was arrested.

The Pirwadhai police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The victim’s father stated that he had received a phone call from the management of the seminary, asking him to pick up his daughter who had blacked out.

On regaining her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal saying the teacher had been trying to harass her for the past several months, he added.

She said the teacher tortured her after she resisted his attempts of sexual harassment. She was then given a drug following which she fainted and didn’t remember what happened afterwards, the complainant said.