‘We won’t let you go,’ CM Punjab tells CCPO Lahore

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday met with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, ordering him to keep performing his duties, as usual, ARY News reported.

The centre and provincial government had locked horns over the removal of Dogar from the position.

The PML-Q leader, along with his son Moonis Elahi, met with the CCPO and ordered him to perform his duties as usual. All police officers in Punjab are performing their duties as per merit, the CM said. He added that no officer would be transferred on anyone’s liking or disliking.

The CM hugged the CCPO, saying ‘well done, we won’t let you go.’

The federal government today removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was also issued directing the 21-grade officer to report to the Establishment Division.

Soon after his removal orders were issued by the government, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi barred the Lahore police chief from leaving the charge.

Punjab CM Elahi termed the transfer of Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as ‘‘political victimisation’’.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Punjab Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said: “Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will continue to perform his duties until further orders from the Punjab government and will not report to the establishment.”

