‘Weapons’ scores box office victory in opening weekend

Zach Cregger’s hotly anticipated mystery horror flick, ‘Weapons’, starring Josh Brolin, topped the Box Office in its debut weekend.

As per the numbers quoted by movie trade outlets, ‘Weapons’, about the mysterious disappearance of multiple children of the same class, has earned $42.5 million in the domestic 3202 theatres, since its release on Friday, August 8, in addition to $27.5 million overseas, taking the opening weekend estimates of Josh Brolin-starrer to a whopping $70 million.

The feat has also added to Warner Bros.’ record, being the seventh No. 1 opening of the year for the distributor, as well as the sixth film in a row to debut with over $40 million domestically.

Just behind ‘Weapons’ is Disney’s chaotic sequel of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Freakier Friday’, which grossed $44.5 million in its global ticket sales for the debut weekend, including $29 million from 3,975 North American theatres.

Meanwhile, in the third place, is Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, adding $15.5 million of domestic earnings in the third weekend, to the overall total of $230 million. Its global box office, since its July 25 premiere, currently stands at $434 million.