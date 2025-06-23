Horror mystery deepens in second Weapons trailer

The second Weapons trailer starring Julia Garner has arrived, giving fans another glimpse at the creepy new horror movie from Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger.

Packed with mystery, strange disappearances, and a strong cast, Weapons is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about horror movies of the year.

Weapons will be released in cinemas on 8 August. The story centres around a small town thrown into chaos when an entire class of schoolchildren vanishes except for one child.

Julia Garner (Ozark) leads the cast as Justine Gandy, a teacher who arrives at school to find her classroom eerily empty.

The newly released Weapons trailer was revealed during a livestream on the viral site MaybrookMissing.net, which added to the eerie tone with unsettling security footage and child-like drawings.

In the trailer, viewers see the missing kids caught on camera, running into the darkness with arms stiffly outstretched all in perfect sync.

The Weapons trailer also introduces other key characters, including Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men) as Archer Graff, the father of one of the missing children.

Alden Ehrenreich plays a local police officer with personal ties to Justine Gandy. Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, and Austin Abrams also star.

This horror movie has been described as an “interrelated, multi-story epic” with a tone similar to Magnolia, but with a terrifying twist.

Weapons is produced by Cregger, along with Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and the team at BoulderLight Pictures. Although Pedro Pascal was once attached to the project, he left to join the upcoming Fantastic Four film. Julia Garner, who also stars in that Marvel project, remained in the cast.

Fans of smart, slow-burning thrillers with a creepy atmosphere will find plenty to enjoy in this horror movie. With two Weapons trailers now released, the buzz is growing around what may be one of 2024’s standout genre films.

If you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time to watch the second Weapons trailer — just don’t watch it alone in the dark.