Weather update: Karachi to receive first winter rainfall this week

KARACHI: A strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening and under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement on Wednesday.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday and Sunday (December 25 and 26).

According to DG MET Sarfraz, Karachi will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28 and during which the temperature can drop to 9 and 10 degrees.

Read More: KARACHI: MERCURY LIKELY DROPS TO SINGLE DIGIT IN ONGOING COLD WAVE

Moreover, rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

However, rain and snow also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the MET department said.

Possible Impacts:

Prevailing smoggy condition in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas is likely to subside.

Rainfall will be beneficial for the wheat crop.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday/Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures (Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the forecast period.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!