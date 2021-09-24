Wedding guests storm SP Office following ‘arrests over aerial firing’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of outrageous wedding guests have stormed the Superintendent Police (SP) Office in Karachi after police arrested three of their relatives over aerial firing, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that three persons were arrested over jubilation firing at a wedding. The police action angered the wedding guests who later stormed the SP Malir Office to protest against the arrests.

The outrageous group of people started destroyed assets at the SP Malir Office.

According to SP Malir, the wedding guests started fighting the police team who rushed to the site following jubilation firing.

He said that a man allegedly pulled out a pistol on police personnel who was arrested. Later, the outrageous crowd forcedly released the arrested man.

Following the incident, a contingent of police personnel raided the venue again and arrested the three accused again.

The police officer said that a case is being registered against the accused under the sections of terrorism.