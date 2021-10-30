Wedding procession receives COVID vaccination after being denied entry

JHANG: An entire wedding procession was vaccinated against COVID-19 at the entrance of a marriage hall after they were denied entry owing to the government’s strict directives against unvaccinated guests, ARY NEWS reported.

The entire episode occurred in the Jhang district of the Punjab province where a wedding procession reached a marriage hall and was barred to enter the place by the management after it emerged that none of them have received COVID vaccination.

A team of the provincial health department was later called in to vaccinate them.

“100 participants of the wedding were administered COVID vaccine including the groom,” District Health Officer Dr. Iftikhar said adding that none of them had a COVID certificate.

Read More: ISLAMABAD AMONG FOUR BEST VACCINATED CITIES IN COUNTRY’ SAYS NCOC

Recently, the body overseeing the country’s response to the COVID-19- NCOC- decided to increase the number of guests attending a marriage ceremony to 300 from 200 previously while 500 people could attend the outdoor marriage functions in contrast to prior permission of 400.

However, the body said that the COVID vaccination would be mandatory for the guests attending the function.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!