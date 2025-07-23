Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday renewed its hit show ‘Wednesday,’ led by Jenna Ortega, for a third season.

Citing sources close to the development, Variety reported that the streamer greenlit the supernatural comedy show for season 3 before the premiere of the second season.

‘Wednesday,’ starring Jenna Ortega as the darkly funny Wednesday Addams, remains the most popular English-language Netflix series of all time.

The news comes days after the streamer shared the trailer for season 2, showing Ortega’s titular character returning to Nevermore Academy.

The trailer shows the Addams family dropping off Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at the Academy, as Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) asks her, “How does it feel?”

She responds with a cold response, “Like returning to the scene of the crime. I already know where the bodies are buried.”

Gwendoline Christie is the new addition to the cast and plays the shapeshifting principal of Wednesday’s new school.

Actor Emma Myers reprises her role as her werewolf roommate Enid, while Riki Lindhome stars as school therapist.

According to an official logline, season 2 follows “Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Netflix has announced a two-part release schedule for the upcoming season, with the first part set to stream on August 6, while the second part will arrive on September 3.