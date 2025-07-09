‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer sees Jenna Ortega return to Nevermore Academy

Jenna Ortega’s titular character returned to Nevermore Academy as Netflix dropped the trailer for ‘Wednesday’ season 2 on Wednesday.

The trailer opens with the Addams family dropping off Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at the Academy, as Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) asks her, “How does it feel?”

She responds with a cold response, “Like returning to the scene of the crime. I already know where the bodies are buried.”

Upon returning to the Academy, Wednesday finds herself popular among students, while the new principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), calls her the saviour of Nevermore Academy, a comment connected to her heroic deeds in Season 1.

One key plot detail in the ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer hints at the death of Enid (Emma Myers), and Wednesday is somehow at fault.

The plot further gets mysterious when she confesses to her mother about the things she saw at the Academy.

Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) then promises not to let history repeat itself.

As much as fans anticipated the ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer to give a look at Lady Gaga in her guest role, the footage does not include the singer-actor.

It is to be noted here that Netflix has announced that the second season of the show will be released in two parts.

The first part will stream on August 6, while the second part will arrive on September 3.

According to an official logline, season 2 follows “Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”