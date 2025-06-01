Netflix drops six-minute clip of ‘Wednesday’ season 2

Netflix has released a clip of the first six minutes of ‘Wednesday’ season 2, led by Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega.

The fresh footage, released at the fan event Tudum, revealed that actor Haley Joel Osment will be playing a serial killer called the Kansas City Scalper.

The footage begins with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) saying, “I’m tied up in a serial killer’s basement. Who said nightmares don’t come true?”

In a voice-over, the Hollywood actor recalls how she spent her entire summer vacation hunting down the Kansas City Scalper.

However, the serial killer catches and restrains her, and then shows her a doll.

“Let me show you some of my own handiwork,” she says before using her psychic abilities to free herself and attack him.

Apart from Jenna Ortega as the titular character, ‘Wednesday’ season 2 sees Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane and Fred Armisen reprising their roles from the first season.

New cast members of the Netflix show include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor.

It is worth mentioning here that season one of the show was a massive hit when it debuted on Netflix in November 2022.

The show became the streamer’s most-watched TV season of all time.

Meanwhile, Netflix is set to stream ‘Wednesday’ season 2 in two parts, with the first set to premiere on August 6.

The second part of the show will be released on September 3.