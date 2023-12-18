Good news for Jenna Ortega’s fans

There is good news for the fans of the Jenna Ortega-starrer Netflix show ‘Wednesday‘ as a popular character from ‘Addams Family‘ is getting its spinoff show.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by the American news agency Bloomberg stated that the streaming service started discussing ideas for ‘Wednesday Season 2‘ within weeks of its predecessor’s debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

The second season of the show is in the production stages and the streaming platform is reportedly coming up with a show on Uncle Fester.

Uncle Fester’s involvement in the first season was well-received by fans as Fred Armisen channelled the character’s quirkiness and brought his grim twist to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw said the project may not see light at the end of the day as, with any TV show, there are no guarantees.

“The writers have to figure out the story, the company needs to negotiate contracts with talent, and the schedules of the individuals must align,” he said.

On the other hand, Jenna Ortega shared updates about ‘Wednesday Season 2‘ in an interview. She revealed that it would lean more towards the horror elements.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously,” she said.

‘Wednesday‘ well-acclaimed web show follows a young goth named Wednesday Addams who joins Nevermore Academy in an effort to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

Related – Jenna Ortega’s remuneration for ‘Wednesday Season 2‘ revealed!