Weekly inflation: 20 essential items saw surge in the week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has Friday shared the weekly inflationary numbers noting about 20 essential items recording surge in their prices in the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) update, ARY news reported.

The pulses and eggs have noted spiraling in their prices this week, said the PBS weekly report that said the collective inflation increase is 0.67 per cent.

The SPI rate thus stays above 18 per cent, said PBS, adding that cooking oil prices could not be brought down.

In the past week, the 2.5-kilogram vegetable oil cans have only gotten pricier up to Rs19, said PBS report.

Unemployment, inflation force media worker to attempt suicide

In a separate heart-wrenching event reported today, unemployment, inflation and the burden of loans forced a journalist to commit suicide in Karachi.

According to details, a media worker named Fahim Mughal, a resident of Federal B Area, Karachi, committed suicide due to unemployment and economic hardships.

The police said journalist Fahim Mughal was laid off from a local newspaper a few months ago. After being fired from the company, the deceased took a loan of Rs60,000 from the bank and started driving a rickshaw to meet the expenses of his family

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!