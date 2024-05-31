Weekly inflation increases by 0.11 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.11 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 31, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recently released data, the annual rate of weekly inflation recorded an increase of 21.40 percent with the prices of 14 essential items have increased over the past week.

Notably, tomatoes have risen by Rs 6.63 per kg, and onions by Rs 3.51 per kg. The price of dal mash has surged by Rs 10.92 to Rs 556.67 per kg.

Additionally, chana dal and curd have seen price increases of Rs 2.73 and Rs 2.56 per kg, respectively.

On the other hand, the report also highlights a decrease in the prices of 14 commodities. Eggs have become cheaper by Rs 15.77 per dozen, and a 200-gram packet of red chili is down by Rs 20.92.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has dropped by Rs 150.69 this week.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic has decreased by Rs 20.47 per kg, and a 20 kg bag of flour is now Rs 34.33 cheaper. The prices of pulses, moong, sugar, chicken, and dal have also decreased.

The Bureau of Statistics notes that the prices of essential commodities have remained stable over the past 23 weeks.