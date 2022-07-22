Weekly inflation rate drops to -0.22, annual rate at 32%

The weekly inflation rate in the last week dropped to -0.22, however, the annual rate is over 32%, data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows.

PBS data shows that the prices for 31 essential items increased in the last week while nine items’ prices decreased. The price for chicken increased by Rs10.88 per kg, Garlic increased by Rs7.05 while Daal Mash increased by Rs6.06.

Moreover, the price for a domestic cylinder of LPG increased by Rs9.35 while the price for a 20 kg flour bag increased by Rs4.21.

Prices of mutton, spices, dairy and cigarettes also increased in the last week.

However, prices for hi-speed diesel dropped by Rs40.57, Petrol by Rs18.49, tomatoes by Rs4.77 per kg, Bananas by Rs3.76 while sugar decreased by 0.39, SBP data shows.

According to the data shared by the PBS, the weekly inflation rate last week was 0.01%, taking the annual inflation rate to 33.12%. Prices of 29 essential items increased, fives items decreased while 17 items remained unchanged.

